Student Noticed That His Roommate Skipped Handwashing Every Time, So He Finally Spoke Up And Sparked A Tense Debate

Many people assume basic hygiene is a universal standard, but not everyone follows the same expectations.

One college student was disgusted to watch his roommate repeatedly skipped the sink after bathroom trips.

So when the student finally confronted him about it, he worried about whether he went too far with his brutal honesty.

AITA For calling my roommate out for not washing his hands after using the bathroom? I notice my roommate doesn’t wash his hands after he uses the restroom. I’ve noticed this every time. I said to him while he walked out of the bathroom, “You gotta wash your hands after you go, that’s nasty.”

Now he’s second-guessing himself.

Was I too forward? I just feel like it’s gross! I feel like it’s basic hygiene. I’m just worried I was too direct. AITA?

Honesty was the right move here, even if it came out blunt.

What did Reddit think?

People like this just live in their own filth without caring what anyone else has to say.

Since he has to live with this guy, it really does benefit him to speak up.

This commenter can’t believe there are really people out there who don’t have this basic skill.

When you’re in such close quarters with someone else, speaking out about basic hygiene isn’t rude — it’s 100% necessary.

