‘Guys, I was so alarmed by that comeback.’ – Target Shopper Said Another Customer Accidentally Bumped Into Her And Didn’t Believe She Was Blind

by Matthew Gilligan

People never cease to amaze us…

And that’s not necessarily a good thing!

A woman with partial blindness name Hannah posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about the awkward and irritating encounter she had with another customer at a Target store.

Hannah told viewers that she has a prosthetic right eye and she sometimes bumps into people because of her vision issues.

The TikTokker said she went to a Target store when it was “a madhouse” one day and she accidentally bumped into another shopper with her cart.

The woman flipped out on Hannah.

Hannah told viewers, “Guys, I was so alarmed by that comeback.”

Hannah said she apologized and told the woman that she is partially blind.

But the other customer wasn’t buying it.

To prove her wrong, Hannah took out her prosthetic eye and showed it to the woman.

Hannah said, “Nothing in that store was worth that.”

In the caption, she wrote, “POV: You go to Target for the Kate Spade drop and end up in a Black Friday brawl. Ma’am I literally didn’t see you. I only have one eye!”

Here’s the video.

@hannahnoliver

POV: You go to Target for the Kate Spade drop and end up in a Black Friday brawl… ma’am I literally didn’t see you. I only have one eye! 😅 #katespadetarget #katespade #target #targetdrop #oneeye #blind #targetrun

♬ original sound – Hannah Oliver

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person had a story to tell.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 3.07.48 PM Guys, I was so alarmed by that comeback. Target Shopper Said Another Customer Accidentally Bumped Into Her And Didnt Believe She Was Blind

Another individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 3.08.05 PM Guys, I was so alarmed by that comeback. Target Shopper Said Another Customer Accidentally Bumped Into Her And Didnt Believe She Was Blind

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 3.08.18 PM Guys, I was so alarmed by that comeback. Target Shopper Said Another Customer Accidentally Bumped Into Her And Didnt Believe She Was Blind

Please be more kind to each other.

