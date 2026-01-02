Teenage Daughter Questioned Why Her Mother Took Over Her Birthday Party, So She Was Told The Party Counted As Her 18th Birthday And Christmas Gifts

It really hurts when a celebration meant for you turns into something you never asked for, and you’re supposed to just not care.

Imagine your parent planned a birthday party around their own preferences instead of yours. How would you handle it? Would you just let it go to avoid drama?

Or would you speak up and let them know the whole thing made you feel uncomfortable?

In today’s story, one teenage daughter finds herself in this predicament and confronts her mother.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for wanting a present? I (17 F) have my 18th birthday coming up very close to Christmas, so we had a party with all my family at my house recently. It was originally supposed to be a small get-together for my dad’s side of the family, as my mum’s family doesn’t live in the country, so when my mum asked if she could bring some of her friends, I agreed. One thing led to another, and my mum hijacked the entire party without asking me anything.

Differences aside, her real problem began when she texted her mom to offer gift ideas.

This led it to be twice as big with decorations that didn’t fit my personality, which is whatever, but my main issues were with the massive balloon arch that she made, knowing I have a phobia of balloons since I was a kid, and a whole pig her friend got, which I have again been openly against and honestly upset at. When reminding her that this is for MY birthday and I don’t want to be uncomfortable in my own home, she said things like “this isn’t for you” or “this isn’t about you.” So this is where the actual problem started. I asked her recently over text, as she doesn’t live with me, if she wanted any ideas for my birthday and Christmas present, and she ended up admitting she wasn’t planning on getting me anything for either my 18th birthday or Christmas, as she spent a lot on the party.

Now, her mother is upset with her.

Essentially, she said I should be grateful for what I got. The thing is, she has just booked a trip for herself for New Year’s. There had been earlier dramas between us, and I lashed out, essentially calling her out on it, saying I thought it was unfair that I’m not getting anything for my 18th birthday or Christmas because she wanted to spend more on a party I never really wanted, with things I am openly against. She is now upset with me, while my dad agreed it wasn’t fair. AITA?

Eek! This whole situation sounds like a mess.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

