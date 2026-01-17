Teenage Girl Stayed Within Her Budget For A Friend’s Bat Mitzvah Gift, But The Friend Became Upset After Finding Out It Was Worth Only $50

Gift-giving can feel intimidating if you and the other person can’t agree on the budget.

This 13-year-old girl didn’t have a lot of budget for her friend’s bat mitzvah present.

But her friend picked items far beyond the agreed amount.

Now, her friend is upset when she learned that the gift didn’t match her expectations.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA: My friend is pressuring me to get her a lot of expensive things for her bat mitzvah, but my family wants to save for Christmas. Now she’s mad at me. My friend (13F) invited me (13F) to her bat mitzvah this Saturday. Keep in mind we are not that close of friends, just regular friends/mutual. Yesterday, I asked her what she wanted. She said makeup or clothes, but then, she said she would send me something she wants. I was totally cool with that.

This teenage girl and her friend were discussing the budget for gifts.

Later today, she texts me asking what my budget is. I told my mom, and my mom felt bad since it is her bat mitzvah. We are saving up for Christmas, so we don’t want to get something too expensive. My mom felt bad and said $40 to $50. I told her this and also said she could go a tiny bit over budget if she had to. By this, I meant 5 dollars.

Her friend gave her a wishlist of 2 Hollister items.

She sent me two $40 items from Hollister—a skirt and a sweater. She asked what color to get the sweater in, so I just thought she meant to pick one of these options to give her. Today, in class, she asked if my mom had bought the skirt and sweater yet. I told her not yet, confused if she wanted the skirt, too. It was double the budget for both things.

She informed her friend that she would only be able to buy her one of the two items.

I told her later today that since we’re saving up and it’s out of the budget I gave her, we would just be able to get the sweater. She got mad and said they were having very expensive decorations and free food. And I might even win a free sweater. She also said I said she could go over budget. But I reminded her I just meant 5 to 10 dollars, not $40 over budget.

Her mom got a $50 Hollister gift card instead.

When I got in the car, my mom said they were out of stock for the sweater, so she got her a $50 Hollister gift card. This is a lot of money. I texted my friend this, and she instantly replied asking how much is on it. I told her $50, and she hasn’t responded. It’s been a few hours.

She thinks her friend was being overly dramatic over her gift.

I think she’s mad, but it’s not really fair because she’s inviting like 100 people. She will get so many presents, and I don’t know her that well to be dedicated to giving her a $100 gift. It’s also Christmas season. I don’t know what to do. What do you think?

