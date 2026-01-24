Tenant Gave Notice After His Landlord Ignored Ongoing Problems, So He Rearranged The Furniture To Make the Apartment Look Very Small And It Sat On The Market

When an apartment is already tiny, it doesn’t take much to make it look even smaller in photos.

So, what would you do if your landlord routinely brushed off serious issues like no heat, but suddenly became very attentive once you gave notice to move out?

Would you cooperate? Or would you seize the moment and give him what he deserves?

In the following story, one tenant finds himself in this situation and decides to make a few changes.

Here’s what happened.

Apartment just got smaller My friend lived in an apartment with a completely unresponsive landlord. On the rare occasion when you could get him on the phone to let him know about a problem, he always sounded sympathetic and promised action, but very little ever came of it—little things like no heat in the winter for a month. So my friend found another place to live and gave notice. The week before he was to move out, the landlord asked him for permission to have a photographer come in while he was at work to take pictures of the apartment and advertise it.

He decided to rearrange the furniture a little.

My friend decided to get in a little, very petty revenge. The day before the photographer was to come in, he moved all of the furniture in the living room closer to the center of the room. Like, couches and chairs that were against the wall were now moved 8 inches closer to the center of the room. The apartment wasn’t very large to begin with, but now it looked absolutely cramped and gave the impression that you would have a hard time moving around in there. A month or so later, the apartment was still on the market because, hey, who wants to live in a cramped little shoebox?

