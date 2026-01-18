Thanksgiving Host Recently Learned Her Cousin Plans To Bring Additional Guests, So Now She’s Wondering If Setting Boundaries Is Out Of Line

It seems like there’s always that one relative who ruins holiday celebrations each year.

So what would you do if a cousin who never shows up on time, rarely contributes, and only arrives long enough to pack up leftovers suddenly announced she might bring extra people to your holiday dinner?

Would you let her bring them? Or would you draw the line and tell her not to bring them?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this scenario and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA Cousin and Thanksgiving dinner My husband and I have been hosting Thanksgiving dinner at our house for the last 5 or so years. We always invite my parents, my sister, my husband’s parents, my grandma, my aunt, my uncle, and 2 cousins. I am close with my parents, sister, and my husband’s parents, and we see them very frequently. My aunt, uncle, and cousins, I don’t talk to or see at all, other than Thanksgiving.

Her female cousin is something else.

My female cousin has a history of not showing up, showing up late with people she didn’t communicate were coming (like boyfriend and boyfriend’s kid) in the past. She also shows up late, after the meal is over, fills up Tupperware, and then leaves. She’s done this on several occasions. She has never brought anything to contribute to the meal, either. All of this to say, it bothers my husband and me.

Now, she’s considering not inviting them.

So this year, I sent out the group message about Thanksgiving and asked that everyone let me know if they are coming and what they are bringing. She responds that she will be coming with her son and maybe her boyfriend and boyfriend’s kid, and that she doesn’t know what to bring. I talked to my husband about this, and I don’t want her boyfriend or her boyfriend’s kid coming. I don’t know them. Honestly, if it were up to me, I wouldn’t even invite my aunt, uncle, and cousins because they are not a part of my life anyway. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a tough situation.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit think she should handle it.

This person thinks she should give her a chance.

This reader has questions.

Good point.

According to this comment, she should assign her items to bring.

She needs to stand strong and put some boundaries in place.

If she fails to do this, her cousin will keep taking advantage.

