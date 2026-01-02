The “It’s Very Important” Trend On TikTok Reminds People To Always Follow Their Hearts

It’s pretty incredible how our intuition is right most of the time.

You get a gut feeling about something and, when you look back on it, you were usually right on the money.

A new viral trend on TikTok has people posting videos and telling folks why “it’s very important” that they follow their hearts and do the things in life that their guts are telling them to do.

A woman posted a video with text overlay that reads, “Add text to screen and fill in the blanks: In your 20s there will be a [blank]. It is very important that you [blank].”

In the caption, she wrote, “Layer over a clip or multiple clips of you doing that very thing.”

One example she offered was, “In your 20s, a friend will invite you for coffee. It is very important that you go get the coffee.”

A woman named Trina told viewers, “In your 20s someone will ask you to go to the Dolomites. It is very important that you say yes.”

And it looks like this was a very significant trip in her life!

Another TikTokker named Lauren said it was important that she listened to her heart and the result was that she ran a marathon.

Bravo!

Rhett and Link star in a YouTube series called Good Mythical Morning and their viral TikTok video told viewers, “On the first day of First Grade, you will meet a boy. It is very important that you befriend him.”

That worked out pretty well!

And a mom with a disabled daughter told viewers, “One day a doctor might tell you your daughter will not have much quality of life.”

She continued, “It’s very important that you don’t believe a word they say.”

Beautiful!

