Engineer Frustrated With Entitled Coworker and Wants Him Out of the Job

Most of us have been there before…

You land a job you really like, things seem to be going just fine…

And then someone new gets hired, and things go to hell in a hand basket.

It’s the worst.

And all you can do is try your best and hope that the other worker doesn’t make you look bad while they proceed to screw everything up.

In today’s story, an engineer opened up about why she’s sick and tired of a co-worker who is making her life miserable…and she’s had just about enough of it!

Read on and see what she had to say about this.

Worst Coworker Ever. “I don’t even know where to start with this guy, this has been a year+ long ordeal. We work as a specific type of engineer. I (25F) was the first ever to be hired by my company for this role and built the program myself. I had a strong relationship with many in the company due to my internship positions there during college. About a year and a half into the role, they decided to hire someone else into the role who was supposed to help me out by taking on half of my growing workload.

Why do people have to be this way…?

First of all, he (29M) is absolutely useless. I can get 8 projects done in the time it takes him to get one done. Second of all, he is insanely entitled. The first time he was out of the office for a long period, his Teams auto reply referred to me as his “deputy.” I’m not sure why, but he seems to think he has authority over me. Just today he asked about the project I’m currently working on, which is extremely outside of his scope of knowledge, and asked for my “lessons learned.”

Why is this guy still working there…?

Excuse me? He has also stolen credit for my work and ideas in the past, which our manager is aware of. I’m grateful that both our direct manager and our manager’s boss see him for what he is and they’re on my side. I refuse to do one-on-one meetings with my coworker because I have reported him to HR before and my manager is always there and does a great job mediating. I just wish this dude would be fired already.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

This person has been there.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Can you blame her for wanting this joker to be gone?

Heck no, you can’t!

She’s totally justified feeling this way and we’re on her side!

They need to let this guy go before things get even worse!