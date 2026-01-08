January 8, 2026 at 2:55 pm

The “Lying Challenge” Game Has Become A Big Hit On TikTok And Here’s How You Play

A lying challenge game is all the rage on TikTok these days, and it’s easy to see why…

It’s pretty fun!

And folks on the social media platform are posting videos and showing viewers how they do it.

In the first video, a couple sat at a table with a partition between them, so neither could see what the other was holding.

The woman said, “I have my Kindle.”

The man laughed and said, “I have a phone.”

The two asked each other questions about their respective objects and in the end, they showed each other what they were really holding.

In this video, the woman said she was holding an electric toothbrush, and the man said he had a ball.

BUT THEY WERE BOTH LYING.

Check out how this one ended.

And in this viral video, one man said his object was a Stanley cup, and the other TikTokker claimed to have a candle.

How did this edition of The Lying Game turn out?

Let’s take a look…

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a funny photo.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer was amused.

This is wholesome AND a lot of fun!

