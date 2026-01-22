The “Melting Trend” Is Popular And People Are Showing Off Their Double Chins On TikTok

Do you remember that fabulous song from the 1980s called “I Melt With You” by the band Modern English?

If not, look it up, folks!

Why did I mention that song, you ask?

Well, people on TikTok are posting videos after the “melting trend” went viral.

Let’s take a look…

A TikTokker named Bella gave it a shot and wrote in her text overlay, “Watch me slowly melt away.”

A man named Winston took to TikTok and wrote in his video’s caption, “Melt challenge DESTROYED.”

A young woman named Jenna played the slow game and showed TikTok viewers how her face melted.

And another TikTokker gave it a shot…and let’s just say that the last photo in the series is really something else…

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Praying that no one that I know finds this.”

Good luck with that!

Now it’s time to see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Another weird, viral trend brought to you by the people of TikTok!

