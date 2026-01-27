‘The moment my husband gets the slightest sign of a cold. – The “Sing To Me” Trend Has All Kinds Of Adults Dressing Up As Babies

What do the people you’re about to see all have in common…?

They’ve all jumped on the “Sing To Me” trend that is sweeping TikTok.

Here’s how it works: an adult dressed up like a baby mouths the words “sing to me” while another adult holds them and takes care of them.

The song behind the trend is “Sing To Me” by Jhené Aiko and her daughter Namiko.

A guy named Yas had a female friend dress up as a baby, while he donned a dress in his viral video.

Another video showed a woman holding a man/baby.

The video’s caption reads, “She look like she wanted to drop me.”

And even Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria got in on the action.

The text overlay on their video reads, “The moment my husband gets the slightest sign of a cold.”

That’s certainly a different look for Mr. Baldwin…

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This meme says it all…

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual posted a funny meme.

Well, this sure is a strange TikTok trend…

