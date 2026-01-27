January 27, 2026 at 4:48 pm

‘The moment my husband gets the slightest sign of a cold. – The “Sing To Me” Trend Has All Kinds Of Adults Dressing Up As Babies

by Matthew Gilligan

people dressed up as babies

TikTok/@yasdidthat/@hilariabaldwinofficial/@omgitsbelly_

What do the people you’re about to see all have in common…?

They’ve all jumped on the “Sing To Me” trend that is sweeping TikTok.

Here’s how it works: an adult dressed up like a baby mouths the words “sing to me” while another adult holds them and takes care of them.

The song behind the trend is “Sing To Me” by Jhené Aiko and her daughter Namiko.

A guy named Yas had a female friend dress up as a baby, while he donned a dress in his viral video.

@yasdidthat

Sing to me 🥺#baka #prom #yascrackedthat

♬ Sing To Me – Jhené Aiko

Another video showed a woman holding a man/baby.

The video’s caption reads, “She look like she wanted to drop me.”

@omgitsbelly_

She look like she wanted to drop me 😂😂😂😂 #fypシ #trending #singing #singtome #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #god #😂😂

♬ Sing To Me – Jhené Aiko

And even Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria got in on the action.

The text overlay on their video reads, “The moment my husband gets the slightest sign of a cold.”

That’s certainly a different look for Mr. Baldwin…

@hilariabaldwinofficial

It’s a “Man Cold” 😂. Let me know if you want to see the bts of him trying to fit behind me…his hands hiding in my skirt 🤣 #hilariabaldwin #alecbaldwin #mancold

♬ Sing To Me – Jhené Aiko

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This meme says it all…

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 9.17.50 AM 1 The moment my husband gets the slightest sign of a cold. The Sing To Me Trend Has All Kinds Of Adults Dressing Up As Babies

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 9.17.16 AM The moment my husband gets the slightest sign of a cold. The Sing To Me Trend Has All Kinds Of Adults Dressing Up As Babies

And this individual posted a funny meme.

Screenshot 2026 01 11 at 9.17.32 AM The moment my husband gets the slightest sign of a cold. The Sing To Me Trend Has All Kinds Of Adults Dressing Up As Babies

Well, this sure is a strange TikTok trend…

