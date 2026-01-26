The Song Lyrics “He Is Stable, You Are Deep” Turned Into A Trend On TikTok

It’s that time again, folks…

Time to check out another trend that is sweeping TikTok!

This one is called the “He is stable, you are deep” trend, and folks have been posting videos comparing things they think are safe and dependable with things that are, well, a little wild and unpredictable.

The trend was sparked by some lyrics from a song by Lizzy McAlpine called “Pushing It Down and Praying.”

This video shows a fish swimming and the text overlay reads, “He is stable (a boy who has been trying for you for a long time).”

The additional text reads, “You are deep (the boy who made me never want to have feelings for anyone else again).”

A TikTokker named Clara posted a video that showed her eating some food.

The text overlay reads, “He is stable (making jelly normally).”

That text was followed by, “You are deep (eating it by the block).”

And a woman named Melody made her video Twilight-themed.

She told viewers in a text overlay:

“He is stable (Team Jacob)”…

And “You are deep (Team Edward).”

Viewers spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker needed more clarification.

And this viewer had a lot to say.

You never know what trend is gonna get HOT on TikTok!

