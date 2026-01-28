‘This has been bestowed upon the real ones and not the fakes.’ – The “Group 7” Fad Has All Kinds Of Folks Sounding Off On TikTok

Hey there, have you heard about the Group 7 trend?

It’s a TikTok fad where people who get it are “in the know” and they feel good about being part of an elite club.

The trend kicked off when singer Sophia James told TikTok viewers, “If you are watching this video, you are in Group 7. I have posted seven videos tonight, and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what kind of video gets the most reach.”

She added, “I don’t know what that says about you, but you’re in Group 7!”

A woman named Cassie doesn’t really know what it’s all about, but she’s happy to be a part of Group 7!

Another man said, “How I figured out I was Group 7, it just happened, I ain’t gonna lie!”

He added, “You’re either Group 7, or you’re not. This has been bestowed upon the real ones and not the fakes.”

Okay, fair enough…

And a man named Dave asked, “Is this really what we’re doing? Is this going to open up avenues for a lot of people? People who have been wanting to be on this app and to make videos, but maybe we’re a little hesitant.”

He added, “All we needed was someone to tell us that we’re part of a group, and we just find the courage to post videos, and we just all interact?”

Dave said he was all about the idea and he wrote in his video’s caption, “Is Group 7 going to give people the courage to post and connect? I hope so. Today has been different.”

It sounds like being a member of Group 7 is where it’s at!

