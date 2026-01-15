January 15, 2026 at 10:55 am

Uber Driver Shared His Thoughts About The Company Forcing Contractors To Accept Cash Payments For Trips. – ‘Wouldn’t you know, by default it’s automatically turned on..’

by Matthew Gilligan

Did you know that Uber has been experimenting with letting customers pay with cash in certain places?

It’s true…but not everyone thinks it’s such a great idea, including the TikTokker you’re about to meet.

His name is Tio and he shared his thoughts with viewers.

Tio showed viewers a screenshot of his Uber app and said, “Well, looky what we have here, cash. Accept cash. And wouldn’t you know, by default it’s automatically turned on.”

He continued, “So apparently now, as an Uber driver, I can take a kid from Coconut Grove, he’ll probably pay about $12. Maybe four of those dollars will be mine. But wait a minute, eight of those dollars are Uber’s. So how does this work out?”

Tio asked, “What if I only do one ride? Or what if I do all cash rides? What is my Uber account gonna be, negative $35?”

He added, “Now I got a target on my back. Everybody on the street who’s up to no good says hey, Uber, I heard they’re accepting cash now. This guy must have two, three hundred dollars on him. Am I gonna get a gun pointed at my head?”

Tio said Uber, “doesn’t care about its drivers. They’re just doing whatever the hell they want.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Opened my Uber app in Miami to find that CASH TRIPS are active! Not sure if this is a good idea. What do you think?”

Take a look at the video.

Opened my Uber app in Miami to find that CASH TRIPS are active! Not sure if this is a good idea. What do you think? #uber#miami#ubercash

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And another TikTok user spoke up.

This might not be such a great idea…

