Resident Was Enjoying Her Neighborhood’s Scenic Ruins, But Visiting Photographers Tried To Get Her To Move Out Of The Way

Apparently, living close to a local attraction doesn’t always mean you’ll get to enjoy it more.

What would you do if your neighborhood’s prettiest spot was constantly taken over by photo shoots, and the one time you tried to simply walk through, the photographers acted like you were ruining their moment?

Would you apologize and move out of the way? Or would you remind them that you also have the right to be there?

In the following story, one homeowner finds themselves in this situation and gets tired of being polite.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for not moving for a picture? (read text for context) My neighborhood has a small, very scenic “ruins” with fountains, and people go to take photos, sometimes professional ones. The issue is, and I’m not exaggerating, it is ALWAYS being used by people who don’t live in the neighborhood. Obviously, people are welcome to come and take pictures, but my issue is that the residents don’t have the opportunity to enjoy it.

She tried to walk through even though it was occupied.

It was a major selling point for my family in choosing this neighborhood. I would love to be able to occasionally sit there and read or journal, but I can’t because someone’s always having some kind of photo shoot. I walk my dog every evening, and yesterday, when we reached the ruins, it was in use as usual. This time, I decided to go anyway, and as expected, I got yelled at. I told them very nicely that I wasn’t planning to stay but was just going to walk through. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see why the residents are so frustrated.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this situation.

