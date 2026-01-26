Wife Asked Her Husband Not To Use Toxic Mothballs For Health Reasons, But He Called Her Controlling And Self-Absorbed

Using toxic chemicals at home is not good for your health.

This woman found out that mothball fumes can be toxic to humans, so she asked her husband not to use them in their closet anymore.

Things escalated pretty quickly when her husband found some clothes damaged by moths.

Read the full story below.

AITA for asking my husband to not have mothballs in an open container? For years, my husband put mothballs inside of water bottles, with holes poked in the water bottles, and placed them in our closets. When I would open the closet door I would be hit with the smell of mothballs. I decided to look it up and learned that this is not the proper way to use mothballs because they’re toxic. They work by emitting toxic fumes, which kill the moths, and those same toxic fumes are not good for humans to inhale. Mothballs should only be used in closed containers when you are storing clothing. Otherwise, the fumes can cause serious damage, including damage to the liver and kidneys. A few months ago, he begrudgingly agreed to let me take the mothballs out of the closet. Now in a different closet, one where we never even had mothballs, we have had some damage to our clothing by moths. In my view, this is likely because we let the moth traps and cedar strips in that closet expire.

Her husband said he does not “do reason.”

This morning, about 2 minutes after I woke up, he told me that he was going to use the mothballs like that again. He did not ask. He told me. I said, “Can you do me a favor and just show me one source that says that it is safe to use mothballs in that manner?” He said, “Well, I have done it before. That’s the source.” I politely said that’s not exactly what I was looking for, and he told me that he does not do reason. He also told me that this is an example of how I am controlling and self-absorbed, harkening back to a conversation we had a couple of weeks ago. Now that I am pondering this latest disagreement, I am starting to think that he simply does not want me to ever disagree with him, and if I do, I am automatically labeled as controlling and self-absorbed. AITAH?

When evidence is lacking, some people resort to attacking the person.

Let’s read what other people in the comments are saying.

Ad hominem attacks do not help this husband’s case.

