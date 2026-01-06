Wife Asked Her Husband To Retire Instead Of Supporting Their Adult Children, But He Said They Must Keep Working To Cover The Kids’ Expenses

It’s hard to enjoy the future you planned when the people you love are unable to support themselves.

So, what would you do if the retirement you’d been looking forward to suddenly felt out of reach because your spouse believed your grown children still needed full financial support, even though they hadn’t taken real steps toward independence?

Would you agree with him? Or would you push back?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and just wants to travel.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for wanting my husband to retire even though our adult children still rely on us financially? My husband and I are in our 60s and have been planning to retire soon. However, my husband now wants to delay retirement because our two adult children still depend on us. Our son (28) doesn’t work right now. He says it’s very difficult to find a job in his field, and he doesn’t want to take anything outside of it. Because of that, we currently pay his rent, food, and all of his bills. Our daughter (25) lives with us and works part-time. She says it’s been hard to find a full-time position in what she studied, so we cover most of her expenses, too.

She does not agree with her husband.

My husband says they both still need a lot of help, and we wouldn’t be able to provide it if he retires. One of his main concerns is that their cars are getting old and that we’ll need to buy them new ones soon. (We bought their current cars and paid for their education) I feel that at this point, our kids need to learn to fend for themselves. If they need new cars, they can make payments like everyone else. I want to be able to travel and enjoy life with my husband before we’re too old to do so. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she feels that way.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about her situation.

This person suggests a deadline.

For this reader, the parents are enablers.

Here’s another parent who did everything for their child.

According to this comment, they need to stop funding their kids’ lives.

It’s time to cut them off, but it’s going to be rough because they’re getting a late start.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.