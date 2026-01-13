Woman Agreed To Cook For Her Roommate And Friends If They Washed The Dishes, But Then They Went Back On Their End Of The Bargain

For many, their first independent home is a pretty gross place – at first, at least.

That’s because, unless you had to do all the chores while you were growing up, you have to get used to things that your mom used to do now being your responsibility.

And it’s understandable that the adjustment takes a little time.

But if the grossness persists, it could be less about learning and more about a lack of inclination to take place of your space – which, if you live alone, is your prerogative.

If you live with a roommate, however, it’s a whole other matter altogether.

The young woman in this story is keen to keep her apartment clean. Her roommate? Not so much.

Read on to find out how the clean roommate’s resentment finally came out.

AITA for leaving the dishes for my roommate in the sink for a whole week? I am twenty years old and female, while my roommate (also female) is nineteen. Recently, we have had some problems because, before moving in together we settled on cleaning standards, which she has proceeded to practically ignore. Last weekend she hosted friends, who are also my friends, and I offered to cook. We decided that I would cook and she would do the dishes, while and we split the cleaning.

Let’s see how this arrangement panned out for them.

So I cooked dinner and brunch, cleaned dishes while cooking, and we split cleaning at the end. Then to the dishes. I did close to half of the dishes while cooking, and she was supposed to handle the rest, as we agreed on. She didn’t. As a result, I decided not to wash them no matter what.

Read on to find out what has happened in the time since.

I barely used the kitchen because of that, but decided washing the dishes wouldn’t do anything as it was her responsibility. I still did other things I had to, like sweeping and washing the floor, but I didn’t do my dishes because the sink was full. She finally came to clean them after a week, and now she’s angry at me. AITA?

It’s quite apparent that this young woman has finally had enough of her roommate’s lack of desire to honor their agreement when it came to chores.

And when you feel like you’re doing everything, while the other person is doing very little, resentment can build – and that resentment can lead to situations like this one.

Sure it’s not the most mature approach, but by leaving the dishes until her roommate finally washed them, she has made her point quite clear.

Let’s see how folks on Reddit reacted to this.

It’s a shame that her roommate is so entitled that she can’t see exactly how good she has it with a roommate who is happy to cook and do the bulk of the chores.

Instead she’s throwing a tantrum because her friend refused to do the one little thing that she agreed she would do herself.

Not only is this disrespectful to her friend and the agreement they made, it also shows her for who she is.

And it’s not a good look at all.

