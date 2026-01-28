Woman Grew Up Calling Her Uncle Her Brother After Being Raised By Their Grandparents Together, But Years Later Her Mom And Aunt Are Making Her Feel Wrong For It

When you grow up calling someone your brother, it’s strange to suddenly be told you’re wrong for it.

So, what would you do if the person you were raised alongside from the time you were two felt like a sibling in every way, but years later, your mom and aunt suddenly decided that calling him your brother was inappropriate?

Would you ignore their opinions? Or would the whole thing make you feel weird?

In the following story, one young lady faces this exact situation and is left a little confused by the whole thing.

Here’s what happened.

AITA For Referring to my Uncle as my Brother I was two when my grandma got custody of me because my Mom got caught in legal action. Because of this, my uncle was around 10 when I came into his life. We were raised side by side, and he’s helped me and teased me just as a brother would. My Mom wasn’t in my life until I was around 10-12.

Now, her mom has an opinion.

Suddenly, now she’s telling me I’m weird for calling him my brother, and my aunt is saying it too, despite it being her fault I was raised with him in the first place (She was at fault for the legal issues). My Grandparents, my brother/uncle, and his wife all see me as the sister, so I don’t know why suddenly my mom and aunt are so offended and weirded out by it when they’re the only ones. The only thing I could see is that maybe they’re upset that I had an average and healthy relationship with him while they didn’t because they were mentally unstable when he was around, so they never got that time with him. AITA?

Wow! This shouldn’t even matter to them.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this family.

Here’s how this reader would handle it.

This woman’s husband has a cousin who’s basically a brother.

Yet another reader whose husband has a similar situation.

For this person, it’s normal behavior.

Her mom needs to get over it, because let’s not forget, that’s who caused the whole problem.

