Woman Inherited A Large Sum Of Money, So Her Husband’s Family Expected Her To Pay For Their Entire NYE Celebration Dinner

Money can test even the strongest relationships.

This woman inherited a significant sum from her mother, but her husband kept pressuring her to spend it.

During a New Year’s Eve dinner, he and his family expected her to pay for the entire table.

But she walked out of the restaurant instead.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for silently getting up and walking out of the restaurant during NYE dinner after I was told to pay for everyone at the table (my inlaws)? I (32F) recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I keep the money in a separate account as I still haven’t decided what to do with it. I didn’t want it to go to waste. I noticed my husband constantly bringing up the inheritance money. And making countless suggestions as to how I should spend it. Another thing is that he expects me to pay for nearly everything for the past couple of weeks.

This woman was celebrating New Year’s Eve with her husband’s family.

For NYE, my husband and I met up with his family at a restaurant to celebrate. It was going fine until I found out that I was expected to pay for everyone at the table. My husband’s mom joked about paying for dinner out of my “inheritance pocket.” Which made me livid, but I showed no reaction.

She paid for her own meal and walked out of the restaurant.

I just silently paid for my own food and drinks, then got up and made my way out of the restaurant. They were shouting after me like a crowd, and my husband tried to get me to come back, but I drove home. He got back at 3 a.m. and yelled at me. He said I was pathetic to get up and walk out on him and his family after they relied on me to pay for their food. He said they thought I would be gracious enough to do it, but they were wrong.

Her husband was mad at her for “humiliating” him in front of his family.

He said I humiliated him and his family. And that what I did was an attempt to get back at them for not being able to help my mom when she was sick. Not true, is all I’m gonna say. He is mad and is saying that I caused a huge rift between his family and me when it wouldn’t have hurt me to pay for the celebratory dinner. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Wow! The entitlement of that family is unbelievable.

