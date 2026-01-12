Woman Lets Her Husband’s Ex Stay In Their Guest Room For Christmas, But Her Sister Threw A Fit When She Learned Where She Was Sleeping

Holidays can bring out the best, and sometimes the worst, in a family.

AITA for letting my step daughter’s mom stay in our guest suite and not my sister? Carrie (15F) is my stepdaughter from my marriage to Sam (41M). We’ve been together for 8 years. Her mom, Ann, is still in the picture but is constantly traveling. She only gets to stop in town for short bits of time.

Because of this, Sam and I think it’s important to let them have as much time together as they can. She has stayed with us in the past in our guest suite (it’s not as big as it sounds). And it’s always worked out okay.

My sister Rachel wants to come for Christmas. I said it will be a tight fit, but if she can take a couch or air mattress, she can. She is upset and said she should have the guest suite. I said Ann will be here.

The last time Carrie and Ann were able to spend Christmas together was when Carrie was 10. Of course, Rachel is upset because she can’t do a hotel or anything. She’s taking it out on me. She’s saying all kinds of stuff designed to get me worked up about what could happen when I go to sleep and Sam and Ann reconnect.

For the record, I have nothing to worry about, and even if they did have “a moment” or something, I wouldn’t really care. Rachel is saying that she might as well not come if she’s stuck on the couch, which I really think is dramatic. Should my sister get the guest suite instead of Ann? Am I the jerk for giving it to the stepmom instead of my own sister?

Just because you’re the sister doesn’t mean you get to have the nice guest room.

