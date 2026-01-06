Woman Refused To Get Rid Of The Expensive Gym Clothes Her Ex Gave Her, So Her Boyfriend Said He Felt Disrespected

High-quality gym clothes are not cheap.

This woman is facing a dilemma. Her boyfriend doesn’t want her to wear the gym clothes her ex gave her, but she doesn’t want to buy new ones because they are expensive.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for still wearing the gym clothes my ex bought me? My boyfriend, A (21M), and I (20F) are arguing about my gym clothes. I haven’t been to the gym in about a year and a half due to a knee injury, and I’ve just recently started going again. My previous boyfriend was an athlete; when we were dating, he bought me all my gym clothes from his team store. They’re very good quality and were much cheaper than similar alternatives; however, they do have the logo of his team on them. Obviously, at the time, I didn’t care, but my current boyfriend has a real issue with this. Last week, when I got the green light from my doctor regarding my knee, I dug out all my gym clothes. A asked me what the logo on them was, and I explained the situation to him. A says he doesn’t want me wearing those and that I need to get rid of them.

This woman justified that the clothes would be worth a lot to replace.

I told him that I won’t be doing that, as replacing all these clothes would be like £300. I’m a uni student, so money is tight, and I just can’t justify spending so much on gym clothes when I have plenty of perfectly fine ones right here. He really didn’t like this answer and said he won’t come to the gym with me while I’m wearing these and that he feels disrespected. I said he’s welcome to buy me some new clothes if he has such a problem with them, but he didn’t respond. So, I’ve been wearing my old clothes with the logos on to the gym for the past week, and things are tense. Am I wrong for how I’m reacting? I can partially understand why A is upset, but the reality is that I can’t justify spending £300 on new clothes right now. I was hoping he’d just be mature enough to leave it and be happy that I’m healed up and able to go to the gym again.

If he doesn’t like them, he should replace them.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

This one is criticizing the boyfriend.

Here’s an idea.

This user agrees.

Another person is calling out the boyfriend.

This one makes an excellent point.

Get rid of the controlling boyfriend, keep the clothes.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.