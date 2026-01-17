Woman Refused To Let Her Boyfriend’s Unlicensed Son Drive Her Car, And Now She’s Wondering If Protecting Her Assets Makes Her The Villain

Some decisions were made with a perfectly good reason behind them.

This woman lives with her boyfriend, who wants her to lend an extra car to his adult son.

However, she’s worried that one accident could wipe out her wealth that she spent decades building.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not allowing my BF son drive my car illegally My BF (44M) and I (50F) live together with his 23-year-old son. His son does not have a driver’s license and has attempted the test multiple times. He had a panic attack and could not even attempt the last time he tried.

This woman has significant wealth and properties.

Some backstory. I have built financial wealth through good decisions when I was young. The home we live in is mine and mine alone. I also own other properties, which create additional income.

She doesn’t want to let her boyfriend’s son drive her extra car.

This is relevant because my BF thinks that I should just allow his son to drive my extra vehicle. So he can save money on Uber. I told him I can’t risk that. Because if he were to have an accident, or God forbid kill or critically injure someone, I could lose all the wealth I have built.

Now, she’s questioning whether she’s being unreasonable.

Do you think I’m being unreasonable? Should I help his son out to save a few bucks? I could literally lose everything.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion and advice.

This one makes a lot of sense.

He doesn’t really care about you, says this one.

Finally, short and sensible.

There’s nothing wrong with protecting the boy and her wealth at the same time.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.