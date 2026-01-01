Woman Tried To Make Brunch Plans While Home From Abroad, But She Cancelled After Her Friend Went Silent And Then Called Her Unreasonable

Few things drain the excitement out of plans faster than realizing you’re the only one putting in any effort.

So, what would you do if you made time to see a friend while visiting from far away, only for them to drag their feet on confirming your plans at the last minute?

Would you still show up? Or would you cancel altogether?

In the following story, one friend finds herself in this situation and decides not to waste any more time.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA Friend didn’t reply until day before brunch plans I texted my friend on Thursday because I’m coming home from across the country. I have a ton of people I wanted to see because I have been gone for so long, and I made time for her. We agreed on a day for Sunday, but she went radio silent after suggesting brunch and didn’t contribute to planning it at all. She also mentioned she had something at 4 pm on Sunday. It is now Saturday night, and she has never responded or contributed to making brunch plans. It was me basically putting options in the chat and not getting a response.

Her friend is responding, but it’s not productive.

The time for Sunday, when we were meeting up, was not confirmed either. It’s 8 pm now, and I text her to ask if it is still on. She then said yes, but was still not agreeing to a place, and it felt like it was just me trying to make the plans. When I said I didn’t want to go anymore because I don’t like last-minute planning, she said she made time for me and usually plans in advance, but she was just really busy today. She said she didn’t care where we ate, but she didn’t communicate that to me. And it’s annoying. We are all busy. AITA?

Wow! That would be very annoying!

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think she should do in this situation.

She should’ve set a deadline for the details or just cancelled rather than asking if they were still on first.

