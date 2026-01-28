Woman Was Excited For Her Birthday Trip To Georgia, But She Found Out At The Last Minute That Her Mom Canceled Because Of Some Marriage Problems

Birthday trips are supposed to feel exciting, not stressful.

This woman was promised a special 21st birthday trip by her mom and planned it for months.

She worked nonstop and requested time off work to be able to go on this trip.

Then, she found out the trip was canceled through her siblings instead of her mom.

AITA for still going on this trip? I (21F) just recently turned 21. For my birthday, my mom had promised me a trip. Since August, we started talking about it. I had suggested we go to Georgia in the US during winter, the week before Christmas. She suggested the week of Christmas so we could have a “Christmas in Georgia.” So I agreed.

I moved out over a year ago with my boyfriend. We both work full-time jobs. For the past month, we have been doing DoorDash and detailing cars every single day to save up for this trip. My mom knows how many hours I worked and how excited I was. I also requested the time off from work two months in advance.

Since August, the plans have changed multiple times. I wasn’t the one changing them. Then, at the last minute, my brother called me and asked if I knew the Georgia trip was canceled. I had no idea. Apparently, my mom called my sister. Then, my sister called my brother and let him know.

When I called my mom to ask her about it, she said she wasn’t sure anymore. She said this was because she and my stepdad are working on their marriage. She also said my aunt had lost her job. She said many of my siblings couldn’t come. For context, two of my siblings don’t live in the same state as us anymore.

I was already so excited. I had been working nonstop and had the time approved off. I decided I’d still go to Georgia with my boyfriend. Now, my mom is angry and being petty because I won’t be home for Christmas.

I do feel it’s important to mention that this isn’t the first time she’s made plans for my birthday. They have either fallen through on her end or ended up being about her instead of me. So, AITA for still going on the trip? And not coming home for Christmas after she canceled without telling me?

If the plans fall apart, sometimes, you just have to pack your bags anyway.

