Her Husband Was Sick, But Refused To Walk A Foot To The Trash Bin. So She Ended Up Cleaning Up His Messy Trail Of Tissues.

Sharing a home with your spouse often means navigating each other’s habits, even the really gross ones.

Things took a turn in one household when one woman’s husband decided that walking one foot to the trash bin was simply too much effort.

Now she’s stuck dealing with his trail of snotty tissues while wondering why she has to be the only grown-up in the room.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for expecting my husband to put his rubbish in the bin Okay, so my husband and I have an ongoing disagreement. In our current house setup, we do not have a rubbish bin in the lounge/kitchen area because our toddler gets into it. It’s next door to the kitchen in the laundry. Now, when I have rubbish, I take it and put it in the bin. Or, if it can wait, I leave it and take a few things through every hour or so.

Her husband takes a decidedly more disgusting approach.

My husband, on the other hand, thinks it’s too far and leaves rubbish out. The one that causes the problem is that he blows his nose and leaves piles of snotty tissues on the table or on the bench.

This is really beginning to bug her.

I understand that going to the laundry all the time is annoying, but I think he should put them in his pocket rather than leaving them out. He thinks snotty tissues in his pocket is gross. AITA?

