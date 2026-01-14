Young Woman Asked Her Dad If She Can Go To A Sleepover After Her Mom Already Said No, So Her Mom Got Furious Because She Went Over Her Head

It’s normal for kids to go to the other parent when one says no.

This young woman asked her dad after her mom said no to a sleepover. When her dad aid yes, she immediately went. What happened when she came home was a whole other story.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA for going over my mums head and asking my dad to go to a sleepover because she kept postponing a call? I (17F) am not allowed sleepovers. I think since I was around 7, both my older brother and I were banned because we asked for them too much. As I got older, my parents agreed to let me have one sleepover a year (excluding New Year’s). This year has been pretty tough for me in the friend department, so when I finally got close with one, and she invited me to her sleepover, I really wanted to go. I told her that I’m not sure if I’d be allowed (the stayover would be at a hotel), but I would ask. I asked both my parents, and at first they said no (because it’s at a hotel), but then they said they would want to speak to my friend’s parents first. I sent over the name and number immediately (this was 10 days prior to when I was supposed to stay over). Because my friend really wanted me to confirm ASAP, I reminded my mom once a day to call her mom. Sometimes it was multiple times. Every other day she would tell me she’s calling her today, and she wouldn’t.

This woman’s mom got upset because she asked her dad after she said no.

Anyway, yesterday, when it was time to go, I asked her, and she said no because she hadn’t had time to call my friend’s mom, and now it would be embarrassing to call. I honestly would’ve understood and preferred if she just said no instead of doing all that. I felt really bad because I was so excited for once. I decided to ask my dad when he came home, and asked why I wasn’t at the sleepover. He told me it’s fine, I can go, so I packed my bags and stayed over. When I came home this morning, my mom and dad were fighting, and my mom screamed at me for “going over her head” and “not respecting her,” and now she’s silent. I’m really not sure how to understand this. Please be as honest as you can. AITA?

Dad said okay, so it’s alright.

Other people in the comments are weighing in.

This one is calling out the mom.

Another user takes her side.

This reader shares a personal opinion.

A valid argument.

And here’s an excellent point.

When mom says no, there’s always dad.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.