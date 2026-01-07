Youngest Sibling Was The Recipient Of A Family Secret From Her Dad, But It Turns Out Everyone Knows Except For The Person It Concerns

Gossiping can be a lot of fun, but when true skeletons fall out of the family closet, there’s a real risk of people getting hurt.

And at that point, what was fun can become burdensome really fast.

The younger sibling in this story was entrusted with a family secret – against her will. But when she realises the seriousness of the situation, she wants to share what she knows.

Unfortunately, nobody else agrees.

WIBTA for telling my sister she was adopted? For the last three Christmases, I have known that my older sister, G, isn’t the daughter of my father. My dad told me four years ago. I have a different mother from G and my other sisters. Her mom was left alone by G’s dad. and when got married to my dad, G was almost three years old. He officially recognised her and raised her. The only difference is her birth. My dad had two other daughters with her mom, and both of them know that G is adopted. They found out by themselves and talked about it together.

The only reason I know is because my dad is in prison, has been for the last three years, for very good reasons. He told me before going to prison. I guess burdening me with family secrets is his hobby. I took a lot of time to talk to G’s mom, so that she understands that G may learn about it during the judiciary procedure. But she still doesn’t want to tell her because “what if she hates me?” or “what if it hurts her?” G turned fifty last year. She has two grown up daughters that will soon leave the house. When I talk to her about her life, she feels everything an adopted daughter might: feelings of misplacement in a family, a need to leave the house early because something feels wrong, being the distant daughter… She just doesn’t know. It would just make so much sense for her to know, it would definitely help her.

I am sick of keeping a secret for my ******* dad and for a coward mother that doesn’t know that the hurt is already far well and done. I want to free myself and relieve my sister, who has been going through an identity crisis with menopause, her children becoming adults, and her dad going to prison. She deserves to know, but my two other sisters are neutral and won’t tell her. WIBTA?

The reasons she gives for wanting to tell G about her parentage are solid – poor G has lived a lie for fifty years and she should get to spend at least some of her life fully understanding herself and her situation.

Sure she might be mad at her mom or sad that her father isn’t the man she thought he was. Or, she might be relieved of the shame of her father being in prison – she might actually have a chance to get to know her real father (if she wants to, that is) before it’s too late.

Or if it is already too late, she has every right to be mad at her mom for that. But the person who wouldn’t be in the wrong her? The younger sibling who wants to tell her.

This person thought that, so long as it would benefit her, G should know.

While others pointed out some very clear reasons why it was important she found out.

Meanwhile, this Redditor spoke from experience about how much G’s situation sucked.

It’s really awful not only that this sibling has been burdened with the family secrets, but that nobody else – particularly G’s mother – is willing to tell her.

Ideally, this information needs to come from her mother, or otherwise the man she thought was her father, but due to their selfish choices, it seems that it’s going to fall on her younger sibling to share this vital information with her.

Vital information that everyone knew, but her.

Yep, that’s going to suck.

