A Customer Kept Complaining About The Food So That She Could Get A Refund, So The Pizza Delivery Guy Brought Her The Refund And Made Her Think That Her Complaints Got Him Fired

When you work in the food service industry, you know that lots of customers are absolute jerks who have no trouble lying to you just to get free food.

What would you do if you were delivering pizza and wings to a customer who kept complaining about the food so she would get a refund?

That is what happened to the delivery guy in this story, so he finally brought her the refund and told her that her complaints got him fired, which made her feel really bad.

Try to scam us for free food? Ok. Face the consequences So, this happened maybe 10ish years ago when I still delivered pizzas.

Slow days at work can be nice.

It was a slow weekday morning so it was only myself and my manager, J (RIP). We get an order for a large pizza and some wings. Nothing out of the ordinary. It was to an address that was towards the end of our deliver range, maybe 4-5 miles away. Round trip it should take maybe 25ish minutes. I go and deliver the food.

Some customers are never happy.

Woman there was sort of rude, made some comments about how “the delivery fee is a scam and a forced tip.” I tell her it’s just the shipping and handing fee. Whatever. I get back to the store and this is where it all begins

The cast of characters.

M = Me C = Customer J = My manager J * phone rings * M: Hey, thanks for calling [redacted] how can I help you?

Well, we’ve established that she is a liar.

C: Yeah, hi I just placed an order for pizza and wings and the wings had no sauce on them. I want new ones. M: Ok, no worries. I can tell you for a fact that they did because I was the one who made your order.

More would imply that there was some.

C: Are you calling me a liar? There was no sauce on them. There needs to be more. M: Sorry about that. I put on the amount that we’re told to. C: Let me talk to your manager. This is ridiculous.

You want to make the customer happy.

So I pass the phone off to J. After getting off the phone with her, J tells me that I need to re-deliver an order of wings to her at no charge and he tells me to “drown the wings in hot sauce.” So I do as he says, wrap them in foil, and take the food back out. Once I arrive to her house this is my interaction. C: You again? I hope the wings are made right this time.

He is still being polite.

M: Yes Ma’am I absolutely covered them in the sauce. I hope you have a good rest of your day. C: Did you bring more ranch? M: I snuck an extra in, don’t worry. C: Good. Let’s hope its still good.

Working in food service shows you just how awful people can be.

Whatever. I get customers like this all the time so I pay it no mind. I drive back to the shop and J is on the phone going back and forth with someone, it sounds heated. J motions for me to come into the managers office and he puts the phone on speaker. It’s the person from before: C: I don’t know what is the deal with your drivers. The food is stone cold. All that sauce made it cold. This is INSANE!!

J: Ma’am there is ZERO chance that your food was cold. I watched my driver take them out of the oven, put the sauce on, wrap it in foil, and put it inside the heat bag. He left our store about 20 minutes ago and should be back any second.

Yes, because you are lying.

C: Are YOU calling ME a lair? I’ve never been treated so poorly in my life. I want a full refund, to keep the food, a credit for next time, and the number for corporate RIGHT NOW. J: You can keep the food and I’ll have the driver bring you your refund right away. C: That’s more like it. If you bring me another order of wings we won’t have to involve corporate.

She doesn’t deserve a refund.

J: Ill send the order out right away. J gets off the phone and turns to me and says “Well she’s a scammer and she’s banned. You do have to take the refund out to her, so I’m sorry. I’ll figure out a way to get you a tip for this from the register + fuel reimbursement for all the runs back to her. BUT I’ll let you decide how to tell her that she’s banned. Have fun with it.

What does he have planned.

Right away, I get a lovely idea. So I get her cash and drive back out. I turn into the neighborhood before hers and take off my work shirt, switch into a hoodie, and take the lit sign off of my car. I pull up to her house and knock. C: You AGAIN. I hope you learned a lesson about customer service. M: Yeah. Here’s your money back in full The customer looked at me puzzled

Of course he gave the tip back.

C: No. Part of this is supposed to be your tip. Are you seriously giving that back too?? How rude. M: That’s not how it works unfortunately. When we take all orders, we have to file everything, tips included. When you request full refunds, we have to give back EVERYTHING. C: Well, if your boss had been nicer and you had driven faster, we wouldn’t be in this situation.

Oh, I see what he is doing.

M: Yeah well, he’s not my boss anymore so I don’t really care. C: What do you mean?? M: Well I no longer work for the company.

How could he keep from laughing.

I then go into a long winded explanation of rules and write-ups in relation to late / cold food etc (making it all up as I go along). C: No! no no no no no no no ! I didn’t mean for you to get fired! I just wanted my food made right! (said with a panic) M: Yeah, well it’s too late for that. By the way, my boss also said that you cannot order from our store anymore.

Good, she deserves to feel bad.

Customer tried to ask me more questions and apologize more but I just left. I drove back to the store and my boss J is in tears. J: What in the heck did you say to her?

Priceless.

C: I told her that her constant complaints got me automatic write-ups and it got me fried. Then I told her she can’t order from us ever again. J: Well she’s now begging to send you money via credit as a tip and wants to do whatever she can to keep ordering from us. Next time don’t go THAT far but I needed to laugh like that so thank you.

That was brilliant. Scammers like this deserve to feel bad for what they do. Unfortunately, they usually don’t.

