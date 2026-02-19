February 19, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Dog Owner Showed Viewers How Her Pooch Likes To Relax Just Like A Cat

by Matthew Gilligan

Some dogs, for various reasons, just don’t think that they’re actually dogs.

They believe that they are of the feline persuasion and, as a result, they act like cats.

And you’re about to meet one of those dogs, thanks to a viral TikTok video from a woman named Annie.

The video shows a dog hanging out on top of a tall TV console…

Just like a cat!

The text overlay reads, “Can someone please diagnose my dog? He cries for us to put him up here and likes looking down on us until he asks to be brought back down.”

The video’s caption reads, “Cat behavior.”

No doubt about that…

Check out the video.

Cat behavior #dogsoftiktok

♬ Kiss me Sixpence None The Richer – whitelinesprettybabyy

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a good question.

And this individual shared a funny photo.

This dog definitely thinks he’s a cat…

