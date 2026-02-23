A Dog Was Extremely Happy To Be Sleeping In A Comfortable Place On His First Night With His Foster Mom

There’s nothing quite like the love of a rescue dog or a foster dog.

They’ve been through tough times and the only thing they want in life is to have a safe, warm place to lay their heads down at night.

A woman named Laurel took to TikTok and showed folks how the pooch she’s fostering is adjusting to life in her house.

Laurel said, “Today I brought home a foster that’s never, ever been inside a house before. And as soon as we got home, he went to sleep, like his body crashed, he was exhausted.”

She added, “It’s been hours, and just a few seconds ago he started crying. So, we’re going to go check on him and see how he’s doing.”

The dog laid in a crate and he was clearly comfortable in his new surroudings.

The video showed the dog wagging its tail.

The little guy let out a big yawn, and he crashed because it was bedtime.

The video’s caption reads, “Screaming, crying, throwing up. He’s so precious.”

Here’s the video.

This puppy’s face is gonna melt your heart!

