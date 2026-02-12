A Homeowner Was Confronted By A Stranger With A Flashlight, And They Told Her To Get Off Of Their Property

If there’s one piece of life advice that every person should follow, it’s this: don’t go walking around another person’s property at night with a flashlight…because it probably won’t end well.

In this story, a homeowner had to get rude with a stranger who was trespassing on their property.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

AITA for telling a lady to get off my property? “I went to take my garbage out last night around 8 PM, but had to get the can from the curb. As I walked to the curb, I noticed a car sitting across the street with a lady in it. She proceeded to shine a flashlight at me and ask my what my address was, as my porch light is out.

This was weird…

I didn’t really feel comfortable, so I asked her what it was she needed. She said she was looking for someone who lives on this street. I told her I thought it was probably down the street. I then went inside to put my son to sleep. As soon as I got inside, I saw her walking up to my front door shining her flashlight into my window.

Get the hell outta here!

I opened the door and asked if I could help her, and she said “I don’t think the house I’m looking for exists”, so I responded with “ok well, this isn’t the house you’re looking for and I can’t help you. Please get off my property.” She seemed shocked that I reacted that way. I had never seen this lady in my neighborhood before, and it was dark out, and just a strange situation. AITA for assuming she was up to no good?”

Most people probably would’ve handled this situation the same way!

