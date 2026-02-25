A Homeowner’s Neighbor Wants Them Get Rid Of A Tree That Stretches Onto Their Property, But He Refuses To Do It

Dealing with neighbors when it comes to property disputes can be a major headache.

AITA for refusing to cut down or paying into trimming a tree that bridges from my property to my neighbors? “A few years ago my wife and I moved into a 113 year old Craftsman house that had beautiful, healthy and mature trees. My neighbor has been there for about 7 years before me. There is really tall Maple tree that is super close to the fence and half the tree branches over the fence and towers over his house.

Since the day we moved in, he has tried to convince us to cut down the tree, by expressing his concern that if the tree splits it will fall on the back of his house and his 19 yr old hangs out in that area of the house.

He’s not buying it.

The problem with this is that it is ridiculous. The tree will never split and hurt his house. I say that is because from the moment they moved into their house, they started bullying the 85 yr old widowed owner of my home to cut it down because of the above reason and they didn’t want to deal with the leaves. They bullied her to the point she paid thousands of dollars to have an arborist put cables in all four old growth trees on the property to appease them. There are 7 cables in the tree in question and it does not move during wind storms.

These people won’t give it a rest!

When we moved in they wanted me to cut it and now want me to pitch in money to cut half the tree. I have refused because the tree is healthy and the cables are rated for 10x more stress than the tree would provide. They tried to send a bylaw officer after us but the officer sided with us and said that the part of their home in question was an illegal addition and was too close to the property line (they never built it). I have told the neighbor that if they want to trim the tree on their side they have have to pay for it themselves. But if they do they will have to cut the cables and any damages to my house or the tree (death to tree as a result) is liable to them (learned that from the bylaw officer). They have been super rude to me as a result. AITA?”

It sounds like his neighbor is being pretty unreasonable.

