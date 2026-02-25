A Man’s Mother Wants Him To Help Fix Up His Aunt And Uncle’s House, But He Refused Because He’s Too Busy And He’s Not A Contractor

Having someone DEMAND that you work for someone else can be infuriating…

And it’s even worse when you’re supposed to perform those services for free.

In today’s story, a man isn’t too happy that his mom volunteered his time and energy to help out his aunt and uncle.

Read on to get all the details below.

AITA for not volunteering my time to repair my uncle’s house after a tree fell on it? “My aunt and uncle had a tree fall on their house a few days ago. It crushed an entire corner of their home which will require extensive repair. From the pictures I’ve seen it will need about 1/3 of the roof structure removed, one exterior wall replaced, another exterior wall will require partial replacement, and a few non load bearing interior walls will need replaced. There’s obviously electrical that’ll have to be replaced, but no plumbing. There are windows, siding, gutters… they will need replaced too.

They’re not in a position to help them out with this.

My mom asked me when I would be available to go check it out and write up a material list and start helping rebuild. I told her never, I don’t have time and this is a big job that needs to be run through insurance. Mom said they’re going to file a claim but I should still help out as much as possible since they don’t have much money and I know how to fix it all.

This guy is busy!

My reasoning for not wanting to get involved is I’m already helping another family member with a major renovation, I’m still coaching my son’s baseball team and will likely be coaching basketball when baseball ends. I’m not close with my aunt and uncle, the home in question is over an hour drive from my house, and my aunt and uncle have never offered me any help when I’ve needed it. I explained further that while I’m capable of making these repairs I’m not a contractor or structural engineer. I understand that making a material list wouldn’t be a horrible job but still beyond what I want to volunteer myself for. I also understand mom’s point of saying I should help family in a time of need. AITA for not volunteering any of my time to help repair my aunt and uncle’s home?”

This guy was put in a really difficult position.

