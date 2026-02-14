A Teenager’s Mom Wants To Use Their Bank Account For Her Business, But They Won’t Let Her Do It

You need to have all your ducks in a row if you run any kind of business, no matter how big or small it is. And, at end of the day, it’s up to YOU to be on top of all the details.

Today’s story involves a teenager who doesn’t want to be involved in their mom’s business, but she’s being pretty pushy about it.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not giving my mother my bank details? “My mum has some sort of business online that she is running and she is doing fairly well in it. She has recently asked me if she can use my name and my personal details for something she calls a ‘Control Account’ that she uses for other clients that I reluctantly obliged to. I’m someone who always wants to know what’s going on with my personal details and I’m not a fan of them being used to do things without my knowledge so using my details was enough for me.

Now she wants more…

I’ve now been asked for my bank details for her to use to buy things through my account and she will give me the money back. This is a no from me as this is where I draw the line. I’m only 17 and I work hard for the money I have and I don’t like the idea of the details being out of my control. It’s now gotten into an argument with my mum accusing me of not helping her and calling me selfish, when I feel like I’m justified in my decisions as they are MY personal details being used out of my control. AITA?”

This kid’s mom needs to be an adult and get her own bank account for her business!

