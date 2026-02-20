A Woman’s Boyfriend Wants Them To Have A Joint Bank Account, But She Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea

There are a lot of reasons why most people typically date someone for a while before they decide to take the plunge and get married.

In those dating years, you figure out what that person is really all about and you decide if you are compatible enough to spend the rest of your lives together.

And one of the big things folks find out is how their partner handles financial matters.

In today’s story, a woman talked about the money issues she’s having with her boyfriend, who seems to be a pretty pushy guy.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for not wanting to join my bank account with my boyfriend? “My boyfriend and I want to move to Canada. We have to save money for this, we don’t live together, we’re not married and he wants to join our money in one account.

She’s not so sure about this…

I asked him if this was really necessary because we have our individual costs and it’d be difficult to control the money.

And now there’s some tension.

I just feel that this is not the right moment for this and he got mad about it. I really don’t know why and I sent to him an audio saying that we have different opinions and he has to deal with it and he told me to get lost and I said grow up and he blocked me. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s NTA.

And this reader weighed in.

These two don’t sound like a very good fit for each other…

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.