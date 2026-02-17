A Woman’s Fiancée Wants Her To Help Pay Contractors To Fix Up Their Home, But He’s The Sole Owner So She Refuses To Chip In

Things can sure get tricky when folks are in relationships and one person owns property and the other doesn’t.

Conflicts arise about who pays for what, and if one person or both should contribute to fixing a place up.

In this story, a woman is having a problem with her fiancée, who wants her to help pay for his housing improvements.

Read on and check out what she had to say.

AITA for refusing to pay for home improvements? “My fiance and I have been together for 5 years, living together for about 2. He bought his house about 3-4 years ago, and I refused to give my input because I didn’t feel we were stable enough and I didn’t live with him. The house is a great starter home, but I was frustrated because he went straight into buying a home after living with parents, and obviously didn’t know exactly what kind of things he needed in his own home. (Think how big the kitchen is, what type of flooring, how many electrical sockets, space for furniture, etc…) We have one room that requires work. It’s disgusting and falling apart, and it has been an issue since he bought the house. It would cost maybe $2-3k to fix, and he’s been putting this off for years.

This is starting to get old…

I broke down and cleaned it out a few weeks ago, but it’s like a festering sore that I really don’t like to deal with. He hasn’t touched it. Now, I am not as financially stable as him. I have a good job and all that, but I have a lot more debt than he does and I’ve been on my own a lot longer. I pay rent and we split most costs pretty evenly. But I adamantly refuse to pay for an upgrade, because this is not my house. As much as I love him, and we ARE set to get married this year, my name is not on any of the financial documents.

She’s not having it!

I would never pay to upgrade an apartment I lived in, and while I look forward to our future, I’m not comfortable with sacrificing some of my savings to upgrade something I have no attachment to legally. I’m also frustrated that he purchased a home that needed this work and then put it off so far that now I feel like it will be my issue someday. My family recently told me I was a jerk for expecting him to do this himself, because I’m preparing for the worst even while planning to be with him. You can probably tell from my reaction, but I have been burned by roommates/family before financially, and I feel the need to maintain my savings just in case anything happens and I no longer live here. I’ve clearly stated that even after we are married, I don’t want to be tied to this house, as I’d rather move to a different, agreed upon home and pull my full weight there. I am willing to help in terms of providing help searching for a contractor, materials, supervising workers, being available for anything that comes up, etc…If he doesn’t want to handle the actual process, I can do that for him with his choices made. AITA for refusing to assist financially on this matter?”

Folks on Reddit shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This reader had a different take.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

This couple has some pretty big issues to work out…

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.