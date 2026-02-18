A Young Man Got A Large Inheritance From His Grandparents, But Told His Family He Won’t Give Them Money To Take Care Of His Little Half-Brother

It’s pretty amazing how pushy some people can be about money that doesn’t even belong to them.

AITA for not giving up my inheritance for my brother? “I (20, M) got the largest share of inheritance from my grandparents trust who declared me their ‘heir.’ The rest of my family got some inheritance also, but mine is considerably larger than anyone else’s. The money is basically untouchable for me until I become 22. As most of my family (parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc) have been living extremely luxuriously on my grandparents’ money and not really working, they are not happy with the way the estate has been distributed and are trying to make me sign over the money.

Here’s where it get’s complicated. I have a half brother (7 m) from my father’s affair. Three years ago his mother passed away and he showed up on our doorstep. I can kind of get why my mother and her family don’t like him, but it’s not his fault, he’s just an innocent kid. As an illegitimate child he’s really bullied and looked down on by my stupid, snobbish family. The only one who cares about him at all is me. My parents have offered to sign over custody to me now in exchange for the inheritance.

I refused because I figure I will be able to sue for custody once I have the inheritance (can hire good lawyers) and raising a kid is expensive, I need everything I can get for him. My aunt says I am a jerk because two more years of my brother living as an unwanted child while I’m in college will destroy him, and I can save him if I just give up my inheritance.”

