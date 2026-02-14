An Etsy Shop Customer Didn’t Receive A Package, But They Refuse To Give Her A Refund And Told Her They’ll Re-Ship It Instead

Running an Etsy shop is a great way to make money…but like any business, it can also lead to some unpleasant interactions with annoying customers.

AITA for not providing a refund to a customer? “I own an Etsy shop and we sell jelly straws, recently I’ve had a customer order from us on three different occasions, and her first two orders went smoothly and she received them. However, when I shipped out her third order (dropped off at USPS) it never arrived. She brought this to my attention one month after I had shipped out her order and I apologized and offered to reship it (I also provided her with a new tracking number).

Then I get a message saying that she wants a refund on ALL three of her orders (she received the first two, and the third was already on the way- she can tell exactly where with her tracking number). Keep in mind I have a no refund policy at my shop. I tell her I cannot provide her with a refund as she already agreed to have her order re-shipped and it is currently on the way.

She then says that I am a lying scammer and when I explain to her again that she will not be receiving a refund she says “But I want one anyway thanks hun” a cycle of me listing how I was not a scam and how she can’t receive a refund went on for a while (she opened 4 cases against my shop + a bad review claiming I was a scammer). She finally called me a jerk and I gave her a very professional response along the lines of ‘hope to see you again soon, thanks for your support for our shop.’ She then provided to say that she is posting all this on TikTok and she has 100k followers, I’m a scammer, she will never be coming again… etc. Honestly, I get kind of a choosing beggar vibe from her, but AITA?”

When it comes to how an Etsy shop owner runs their business, rules are rules!

