Angry Man Honks His Car Horn At Woman Who Parks Her Car On The Street, But She Wasn’t Worried About His Threats At All

Imagine working in a job where you have to drive to your clients’ homes. Would you park in their driveway or on the street?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she always makes a point of finding street parking. But one day, a neighbor of her client tried to intimidate her into moving her car.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“Sir, I did not park in your driveway, I parked on the public street” As a Certified Nursing Assistant working in home health, 90% of my stories are unpostable. Most of what I do is protected by HIPPA, and even when I’m doing something mundane my annoying clients tend to be suffering from dementia or other mental illness. They deserve compassion, not mockery on the net. But this guy is an exception- for one thing he’s not mentally ill, and for another thing he’s not my client and not giving me money.

The first step is to find parking.

I drive to client’s homes to provide help with bathing, dressing, chores, etc… I use my own car. I park on the street so I’m not boxing anyone into their driveway. I parked on the public street as usual today, on the curb in front of my client’s home. Then i hear a car horn.

She finally found out who honked the horn.

I assume that I hit the horn by accident grabbing my bag, and throw open my door. I am in a hurry because I need to get my client ready for adult daycare and I am running late. Then as I’m getting out of the car there’s another, longer blast of the horn and this really gangsta looking dude sticks his head out of a cadillac escalade that’s in a driveway on the other side of the street. He says “move it, you’re parked in my driveway”.

She refuses to move.

Well, if he had politely asked me to move a few blocks up, I probably would have, but by trying to get my attention with the horn and speaking rudely he already had two strikes against him. So my response was simply “sir, I am parked on the public street and have every right to be here”. He got mad at that and swore he would find out who I worked for and get me fired, and added “I own this neighborhood”. I am decidedly not worried.

Her client filled her in on the angry man.

My client was awesome about the whole thing, and happily vouched for seeing me park in exactly the same spot on the street that I always park in. She also noted that the rude dude was a renter, not a homeowner, and had more roommates than is strictly legal. He does not in any sense own the neighborhood. And his criticism is worth exactly what he’s paying me, which is $0.

What was that guy’s problem? She wasn’t doing anything wrong. It seems like he’s just being annoying to be annoying.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a note about HIPAA.

Another person shares a story about a man who doesn’t want anyone parking in front of his house.

What is the deal with people being so possessive about street parking?

This is a line a bully would use.

Too many people seem to overreact about street parking.

