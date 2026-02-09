February 9, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘At least he’s innovative.’ – A Husband Came Up With An Interesting Homemade Fork After His Wife Forgot To Pack One In His Lunch

by Matthew Gilligan

When it’s time to eat, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Some folks use their hands and eat like wild animals, and some improvise and get creative when they don’t have the proper utensils.

A woman posted a video and showed TikTok viewers the innovative instrument her husband came up with when she forgot to pack a fork in his lunch.

The woman’s husband made a fork-like contraption out of electrical wires and he dug into his lunch.

The text overlay reads, “What my husband sends me because I forgot to pack him a fork.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “At least he’s innovative.”

Well done, sir!

Check out the video.

@itsjpradaaa_

at least he’s innovative 💡😂 #bluecollarwife #bluecollar #electrician

♬ Kokiri Forest with Ocarinas – David Erick Ramos – Ocarina

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

This guy is just like MacGyver!

