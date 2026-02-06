February 6, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘Welcome back to my series, cravings you didn’t know you had.’ – Baker Shows Off Her Goldfish Krispy Treats And We’re All Intrigued

by Michael Levanduski

Goldfish snacks

TikTok, Unsplash

Some things just naturally go together like chocolate and peanut butter, but other foods only make sense once you try them.

That’s the idea behind one TikToker’s ‘Cravings you didn’t know you had’ series, and this entry is getting people talking.

Her video begins with her saying, “Welcome back to my series, cravings you didn’t know you had, episode two.”

This seems like a great series, though I’ll probably gain 10 pounds just watching it.

Goldfish snack

TikTok/seriousfoodfet

Then she says, “So, you know how a good charcuterie board always has something sweet to balance out the cheese? Like honey, jam, or candied nuts. This is kind of like a kids version of that.”

Ok, this is starting to make sense.

Goldfish crackers

TikTok/seriousfoodfet

Then she gets right into the recipe, “We start with the usual suspects for a Rice Crispy, but then go the cheesey, salty, totally out of pocket, Goldfish Crackers. We want every single goldfish coated in that melty marshmallow goodness.”

I am definitely intrigued.

Woman cutting dessert

TikTok/seriousfoodfet

The video ends with her saying, “Goldfish might be the snack that smiles back, but when you mix it with marshmallow, it becomes the craving you never knew you had.”

It seemed weird at first, but the more I think about it, the more I want to give it a try.

The salty Goldfish with the sweet marshmallow is a great combination.

Watch the full video to not only hear how to make it, but to get a good look at the finished product.

@seriousfoodfetish

Cravings You Didn’t Know You Had – Ep 2 Goldfish Rice Krispie Treats Want the recipe? Head to my substack – link in bio! #dessert #nobake #creatorsearchinsights #snack #fyp

♬ Funky Lo-fi Vides (P-funk Jazz) – Gazelle

The people in the comments are here for this great snack.

LOL – This is for the whole series.

Comment 1 62 Welcome back to my series, cravings you didnt know you had. Baker Shows Off Her Goldfish Krispy Treats And Were All Intrigued

Browning the butter might give it a little something extra.

Comment 2 62 Welcome back to my series, cravings you didnt know you had. Baker Shows Off Her Goldfish Krispy Treats And Were All Intrigued

I could get in on this for sure.

Comment 3 60 Welcome back to my series, cravings you didnt know you had. Baker Shows Off Her Goldfish Krispy Treats And Were All Intrigued

Sometimes unexpected combinations taste delicious.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter