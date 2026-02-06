‘Welcome back to my series, cravings you didn’t know you had.’ – Baker Shows Off Her Goldfish Krispy Treats And We’re All Intrigued

Some things just naturally go together like chocolate and peanut butter, but other foods only make sense once you try them.

That’s the idea behind one TikToker’s ‘Cravings you didn’t know you had’ series, and this entry is getting people talking.

Her video begins with her saying, “Welcome back to my series, cravings you didn’t know you had, episode two.”

This seems like a great series, though I’ll probably gain 10 pounds just watching it.

Then she says, “So, you know how a good charcuterie board always has something sweet to balance out the cheese? Like honey, jam, or candied nuts. This is kind of like a kids version of that.”

Ok, this is starting to make sense.

Then she gets right into the recipe, “We start with the usual suspects for a Rice Crispy, but then go the cheesey, salty, totally out of pocket, Goldfish Crackers. We want every single goldfish coated in that melty marshmallow goodness.”

I am definitely intrigued.

The video ends with her saying, “Goldfish might be the snack that smiles back, but when you mix it with marshmallow, it becomes the craving you never knew you had.”

It seemed weird at first, but the more I think about it, the more I want to give it a try.

The salty Goldfish with the sweet marshmallow is a great combination.

Watch the full video to not only hear how to make it, but to get a good look at the finished product.

The people in the comments are here for this great snack.

LOL – This is for the whole series.

Browning the butter might give it a little something extra.

I could get in on this for sure.

Sometimes unexpected combinations taste delicious.

