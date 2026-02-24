Boyfriend Took His Girlfriend On A Trip And Never Spent Any Time With Her, And Now She’s Mad At Him For Being So Selfish

Imagine being asked to go on a trip to bond and later being told that you weren’t even a priority on that trip!

This girlfriend shares how her boyfriend forced to go on a trip with her only to abandon her!

Check out the full story.

AITA for thinking my boyfriend was selfish in how he treated me on a trip? Hi, So my boyfriend and I got back from a trip with his family over the holiday. Before this trip I expressed a lot of resistance to going- mainly due to feeling a lot of stress and pressure between us and also felt like it wasn’t the best time for me financially to go on a trip- and knew that 2 weeks off would mean a lot of make up work when I am back.

She was not expecting things to turn out the way they did…

He told me before the trip to not worry- that he would cover the entire trip financially and it would be a great time. He also insisted that he would make it up to me- (all the extra work Id need to do when I’m back) and it would be a trip that mended any stress or tension we’ve been under as he just wanted to express how much he cared for me there. So I let go, and went with an open heart. I was rather surprised however on him taking himself snowboarding a few times without me- leaving me in the hotel room. I guess it stung too- because he told me also before we left that he was excited to express how much he loved me through the Christmas gifts he got me- which totaled to many times less than what I got him.

UH OH…

And I don’t know if this sounds stingy as I know it really is the thought that counts- but when I think of expressing to someone how much I love them- I hope it would be at least the cost or more so the effort of what it would take for me to take myself skiing or doing something for myself for the day? He easily spent $700 on himself snowboarding and it would of been much more but I made a comment to him that I would like to spend more time with him on the trip so he took some time off towards the end for me and we walked around town. I guess I feel funny for saying these things- and also am questioning if I’m the AH as I know that there was a lot of other things that were given to me automatically for being on the trip- like the hotel, airplane and also the food at restaurants.

That’s INSANE!

I guess I just wish that I would of known the plan or itinerary before then, and that I would need to figure things out for myself- as snowboarding is not my thing. I did go with him for 2 hours one day- and afterwards he told me he really did not like taking me, and that it was so nice of him to do- explained to me as this- imagine if you were a pro at gymnastics and had to teach someone it on a basic level, how crappy it would be- so it seems like I was a burden to him for that time. So since the trip, I’ve tried to bring it up a few times, that I didn’t feel the love that he said he was going to show me during the trip through his actions- and he always gives me a defensive reply, or an apology that makes me feel like I had too high of a standard or expectations for a trip.

He completely abandoned her!

And that all he meant when he said that the trip was going to be good was that the change of scene, nice restaurants and not having to deal with work or anything at home should of lightened up most people- so I do end up questioning my experience. AITA for telling my boyfriend I think he acted selfishly on a trip he took me on?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why would he take her with him and not pay attention to her?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

