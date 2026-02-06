College Student Made Summer Plans Months In Advance, So A Sudden Family Cruise Gift Turned Into A Test Of Her Boundaries

Family expectations have a habit of surfacing at the worst possible time.

One student studying abroad discovered her grandparents booked a surprise cruise as a Christmas gift.

The biggest problem? It was booked for the exact month she’d already committed to a trip with her friends.

AITA for not accepting my grandparents’ Christmas gift? I (18F) am currently residing in the UK for college, originally from Texas. Even though summer is still months away, my friends and I have already been discussing plans and purchasing tickets to see each other in August.

She is clear with her family about her plans, but it soon becomes clear they weren’t really listening.

I had already told my family in advance that I had plans in August and would be spending that time seeing my friends. I also made it clear that I had no interest in going on a family vacation. Towards the end of Christmas break, I was informed that my grandparents had decided our Christmas gift this year would be a cruise for the entire extended family. They booked it without consulting anyone first.

This brings up a lot of complicated emotions for her.

Of course, it’s scheduled for August, meaning it directly conflicts with my already-made plans. For context, this side of my family has made it very clear they don’t agree with my lifestyle choices and have said some very hurtful things to me in the past. But I feel bad, given this is family, so I’m a bit conflicted.

A cruise is definitely not at the top of the list of things she wants to do.

They also know I don’t enjoy spending time with them like that and that I get severe seasickness. So the idea of being stuck on a boat with them for a week is definitely not how I want to spend my summer. AITA if I don’t go?

This isn’t a situation anyone wants to find themselves in.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user urges the young woman to be civil, but firm.

This cruise wasn’t a thoughtful gift for several reasons.

This commenter doesn’t buy that this was a selfless act at all.

It’s a special type of selfishness to get someone a gift you know they won’t want.

Her family is still free to set sail — it will just have to be without her.

Sure, the trip was “free,” but it came with an emotional price tag.

