College Student Told His Friend That He Will Never Get A Girlfriend If He Refuses To Leave The House And Socialize With Women, But Instead Of Helping, It Left His Friend With Hurt Feelings

The truth can hurt, but sometimes it’s what you need to hear.

So, what would you do if a friend kept complaining about women and society because he can’t find a girlfriend, but never considers that it may be more due to his actions than he thinks?

Would you just agree with him and keep the conversation moving? Or would you call him out right there?

In the following story, a friend finds himself in this situation and is unsure if he was too harsh. Here’s what he said.

AITA for telling my friend he’ll never get a girlfriend if he continues being like this? My friend (20M, whom we’ll call Alex) has never had a girlfriend before, or even really been close to having one. He’s kind of the odd one out within the friend group since the rest of us either have or at least had a relationship at some point in our lives. He’s sometimes talked about wanting to get a girlfriend and how he doesn’t understand why he seems to have no chance, whilst others do, and all of that.

Alex doesn’t even try.

But, I just don’t see a way he’ll ever get one if he continues certain behaviours. For example, we’ve invited him to a lot of parties over the years, and he has refused every single invite because he thinks parties are “degenerate” (he’s extremely Catholic). And what’s more is that he doesn’t talk to girls because he gets nervous around them, doesn’t try to text girls on Instagram because he thinks it’s embarrassing, and he barely leaves the house. If it weren’t for college and hanging out with us once or twice a month, he’d be at home the entire time.

He’s frustrated because Alex is a good guy.

My point is that he sometimes complains how he seemingly has no chance, but the thing is, he hasn’t even tried. The thing is, the guy has some good traits: he’s smart, a huge, huge history guy, reads a lot of books, and he’s clearly the most cultured man in our friend group. If he just hit the gym a bit more, and he actually tried, I don’t really think he’d have a problem getting girls. But he just seemed to accept that it’s “virtually impossible” now, since 2 years into college, and so far he’s found no luck (but again, he hasn’t really tried, so he’s just complaining for no reason).

This didn’t go over well.

The other day, we were playing some CSGO, and after that, we got into one of those deep night talks. At some point, Alex brought up how messed up the dating market was and all of that. I told him that he can complain all he wants about men, women, society, and how we need to go back to Christian values (as he says), but if he continues being like this, then he’ll never get a girlfriend. He clearly didn’t like it, and he just went very silent for the rest of the night.

His words hurt Alex.

Yesterday, another friend on the call told me that Alex had told him it hurt him deeply that I said that, and that I basically told him he’ll never, under any circumstances, get a girlfriend (which isn’t true; maybe I didn’t word it correctly). Personally, I’m not going to say anything to him until he tells me something because I feel like it’s a bit low that he tells somebody else that he feels hurt about my words, but doesn’t tell me about it. Although I guess that if he keeps feeling bad about it, I’ll have to talk it out with him. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but Alex may want to think about what he said.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what went on here.

