Delivery Driver Got Stiffed After A Long Wait At A Secure Office Building, But A Man Who Turned Out To Be The CEO Of A Security Company Was Watching And Offered Him A Job

They say good things come to those who wait, and apparently, sometimes, they do.

So, what would you do if you were fed up with your job and having an especially bad day? Would you get fed up and finally snap on someone? Or would you just push through the frustration like nothing was wrong?

In the following story, one delivery driver chooses the latter and is glad he did. Here’s what happened.

It finally happened. I got someone’s attention on a delivery. Today I delivered to a semi-secure workplace: I can go into the lobby, but anyone who wants to get delivery has to come down and get it (or come down and escort me up if it’s more pizza than they’d want to carry). I go through my usual routine: dial the number ahead of time and call about a minute out to give the person time to get down. She answers and says she’ll meet me downstairs. So I’m waiting in the lobby. I’m standing there waiting ten minutes when four men walk into the lobby (not from the main entrance but from deeper in the building): two are security guards, and two are men in suits. They’re talking. I tune in enough to know that it sounds like they’re reporting to supervisors about building security and whatnot.

The man followed him outside.

Then my customer came down and stiffed me for all the waiting I did. It was not my first stiff of the day. In fact, it was a downright crappy day. I either got stiffed or $2 until the end. But I still went through my whole delivery routine with a smile on my face, and then exited, gritting my teeth. Outside, though, one of the men who was wearing a suit came out after me. “Excuse me, but I saw how you handled that customer, and I was wondering if you were interested in a part-time job with my company.” He hands me his business card. He is the CEO of a local security company. I had been thinking about getting another job for a good long while. I was on the verge of walking out of my shift before that and just quitting on the spot. I’m glad I didn’t.

Oh wow! That was totally unexpected.

And way to be! It’s always amazing when you see someone conduct themselves the right way, no matter what.

