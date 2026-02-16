Employee Questioned Why Workplaces Felt Like School As He Noticed Childlike Rules, Scripted Language, And Practices That Treat Grown Adults Like Students

Workplaces are supposed to treat people like adults.

In this story, an employee started noticing workplaces and institutions feeling more like school than professional spaces.

From well-being coloring books to LEGO-inspired team-building activities, everything felt “childlike.”

Do you agree with his sentiments? Let’s take a closer look!

How did adult workplaces end up feeling like kindergarten? Is it just me? Or are adult environments starting to feel more like school? Everywhere I look, I keep seeing things that feel weirdly childlike for settings full of grown adults. Workplaces, universities, and even government messaging.

This man gives clear examples.

Some examples I’ve noticed are wellbeing tools like adult colouring books to manage stress. LEGO and arts-and-crafts workshops for team building. Scripted phrases for how you’re supposed to talk to people. Disciplinary processes that sound like school, such as how can we support them to make better choices.

Here’s more…

Rules written in a parent-to-child tone, like “Be responsible,” “Do the right thing,” and, “We can’t trust people to.” Disagreement being labelled as unsafe, immature, or not a team player. I’m sure people here have many more examples. I’d love to hear them.

He is wondering why this is happening all of a sudden.

It feels like there’s been a shift from treating adults as capable decision-makers. To treating them as people who need guidance, supervision, correction, or emotional management. Why is this happening? Is it coming from HR culture? Liability fears. Social norms. Something else.

Soon enough, someone’s going to hand out hall passes and gold stars in the office.

