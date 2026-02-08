Employee Was Pressured By A Workaholic Boss To Reveal Her Confidential HR Return-To-Office Survey, So She Chose Privacy Over Compliance

Workplace boundaries get harder and harder to define when you have a pushy boss breathing down your neck.

So when one employee’s manager asked to review her confidential return-to-office survey, the request raised some serious concerns over privacy and workplace ethics.

AITA [25F] for not wanting to share my responses to my company HR’s Workplace Return survey with my manager who requested them? My manager [55F] has been going into the office every day since the pandemic hit. I, and pretty much everyone else in the department, have been working from home. Unfortunately, I’m the only entry-level hire whose manager is in the office every day.

She became my manager in May, and although I liked her before she became my manager, now I dislike her because of her work style. She works 80 hours a week, isn’t even that productive, isn’t intelligent, talks incessantly for hours on end, never takes PTO, and occasionally disrespects people’s boundaries.

If I were to return to the office every day, I’d be sitting directly in front of her. I’d be under her watchful eye, and she’d guilt me into leaving the office at 8 p.m. every day like she always does. Everyone else works a normal 8–5:30.

In the survey, I’m going to indicate that I don’t feel safe going into the office and would prefer to work from home until further notice.

My manager has asked me to share my responses with her. She asked me if I wanted to go into the office two days a week or three days a week, and it felt like she wants me to go in. She said she wants “transparency” in our relationship.

AITA for not wanting to share my responses with her? And no, I don’t see myself at this company in two years.

