Employee’s New Boss Ordered Him To Stop Helping Other Departments, So He Followed Instructions Exactly And Left The Back Office Scrambling

Some managers love control more than actual results.

So when a cross-trained tech support employee tried covering a more urgent shift and the new boss snapped at them to “do the job you were hired for,” they took the order literally and parked themselves at the front desk.

It didn’t take much longer for the boss to finally change her tune.

Keep reading for the full story!

My Boss Tells Me That Should Work For What I Got Hired For Two years ago, when I worked for tech support, I had been hired to respond to people who had errors with our website at the company. I had gotten taught how to do everything so if someone called off sick, I could work their position so we were never understaffed.

His first manager was practically sent from above.

My manager at the time was as graceful as an angel. He would never raise his tone over little things, and he retired seven months after I was employed.

But you could say the replacement was sent from below.

The new boss (we’ll call her Betty), however, was another story. One time she had fired one of my co-workers for getting the wrong cake for her birthday. But I was never the one who got in trouble, as I wasn’t causing any issues, until I started working in a different position.

This Betty began barking rude orders at him.

“What are you doing OP?” “I’m covering someone’s shif—” she cut me off. “You work as tech support. There are people waiting.” “Yes, but the shift I’m covering is more important than tech supp—” she cut me off again. “Do the job you were hired for. Go. To. The. Front. And. Do. Your. JOB.”

So the employee decided to play along.

Malicious Compliance Mode On “As you wish.” I walked to the front desk and did exactly as I was asked.

I went to the front, helped everyone there, and when I was done, I sat there doing nothing as I was doing my job, helping with tech issues.

That’s when Betty lost it even more.

About an hour or so later, my boss burst into the room fuming. “What are you doing OP?” “Well, you see, Betty, I’m doing my job. I was hired for tech support, so I work as tech support.”

“But there are issues at the back, OP. Come on, help us!”

This employee wouldn’t budge.

“I’m sorry. I need to do the job I was hired for, so I can’t help you.” I smirked. The following day, she let me cover someone else’s shift, and she worked in tech support.

Betty learned her lesson pretty fast this time.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

There’s no point in tolerating the mistreatment if you’re not making bank for it.

This commenter would have challenged the boss to take a gander at the contracts.

This Betty really should have known better.

Bad bosses all seem to share the same philosophy.

If the boss wanted to be that strict with the rules, she would have to face the consequences.

And after that fateful shift, the boss never questioned cross-training again.

