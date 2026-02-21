Father Has Three Simple Rules Before Paying For His Kids’ Weddings, So When His Daughter Broke One Of Them So He Refused To Sponsor Her Big Day

Wedding money often comes with strings attached.

The following story is about a father who promised to pay for his children’s weddings if they followed a few simple family rules.

When his daughter and her fiancée planned a child-free wedding, it broke one of those conditions.

Despite a lot of convincing, he held firm on his decision.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not paying for my daughter wedding because she isn’t following the rules even though I paid for my older kids My wife and I have always told all of our kids that we are willing to pay for their wedding if they follow a few rules: 1. All family has to be invited. (Exceptions apply if something major happened.) 2. The wedding cannot be a destination wedding. (Especially if all your guests need to get on a plane and leave the country.) 3. Immediate family gets a plus one, even if they are not dating someone.

This man’s daughter is getting married.

Overall, the rules are not that hard to follow, in my opinion. My daughter (31F) is marrying Cindy (34F). They have picked out a venue and are working on the guest list. They both know the rules if they want me to pay.

They wanted to have a child-free wedding.

My daughter informed me yesterday that the wedding will be child-free. I told her that goes against one of the rules of me paying. All family must be invited. Yes, that includes the kids. We had a sit-down conversation where she tried to convince me to still pay even if it was child-free. She wants it to be child-free because she wants it to be an elegant event.

He thought about it, but eventually, he refused to pay for the wedding.

Cindy does not like kids that much. This is because she experienced parentification as a kid. I told her I would think about it. My decision was no. I informed both of them. In short, they are quite mad. I made it clear that they can do that type of wedding if they want. I just will not be paying for it.

Now, everyone is annoyed at him.

My daughter is annoyed, saying it is unfair. She says this because her siblings did get a free wedding. I pointed out that they followed my rules. Everyone is basically annoyed.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Short and simple.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Yes, indeed!

Finally, they can pay for their own wedding, says this one.

If you want to have a free wedding, you have to follow the rules.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.